Interactive wrestling experiences prove major success in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Wrestling Federation has announced the success of the interactive programmes and experiences offered to participants in its Children’s Summer Camp, which is currently taking place until 6th August at Nabd Al Falah Centre in Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre in Al Ain. The camp has attracted more than 40 children aged 7 to 12.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary-General of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said the camp provides participants with an excellent opportunity to develop their wrestling skills through four weeks of structured training, fitness activities and recreational games. Led by qualified coaches in a safe and motivating environment, the programme helps participants improve their technical abilities and physical fitness.

He explained that the programme focuses on developing both fundamental and advanced wrestling skills while instilling important values such as discipline, teamwork, respect, leadership and sportsmanship. It also features a variety of activities and friendly competitions that encourage social interaction and personal growth.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the camp was designed for beginners and young athletes seeking to further develop their abilities. It offers a distinctive experience that combines sports development with character building, while enabling participants to make productive use of their summer holiday by improving their abilities and developing new skills.