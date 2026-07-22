DP World to expand UAE gateway network with new Fujairah terminals

FUJAIRAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, witnessed the signing of an agreement between DP World and the Fujairah Ports Authority to develop two multipurpose container ports.

The signing was attended by Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World Board of Directors, and Mousa Murad, Director of Fujairah Port.

Under the 50-year concession agreement, the two facilities will be Al Rugaylat container and Dibba Al Fujairah Port.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said that the preliminary agreement between the Fujairah Ports Authority and DP World represents a strategic step that reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global maritime and logistics hub.

He noted that the project will constitute a significant addition to Fujairah’s economic infrastructure, enhance its ability to attract high-quality investments, improve supply-chain efficiency and create new job opportunities. The project will also support sustainable development objectives, strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness as a major hub for global trade and align with its future aspirations.

Al Rugaylat is designed to handle up to 2.5 million TEUs annually, alongside 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 Car Equivalent Units (CEUs), while Dibba will add up to 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity.

The new terminals build on Fujairah's growing role as a global maritime hub. Positioned on the Gulf of Oman, Fujairah is poised to become a leading centre for maritime services, and the development of ports and logistics zone will bring further investment, employment and long-term economic opportunity to the emirate.

Once operational, the development will increase DP World's total container handling capacity in the UAE from 19.4 million TEUs to almost 22 million TEUs, while significantly expanding general cargo and Ro-Ro capability.

Connected to Jebel Ali through DP World's inland logistics network, the new terminals will be integrated with Jafza, extending DP World's end-to-end supply chain across the UAE and enabling customers to move cargo more efficiently between ports, logistics hubs and end markets.

Development will be delivered in phases, with construction expected to take approximately 24 to 30 months from commencement.

H.H. Sheikh Saleh bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Chairman, Fujairah Ports Authority, said, "The partnership with DP World marks an important milestone in Fujairah's continued development as one of the region's most important maritime gateways. The Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals will bring world-class operating capability, expanded capacity and new investment to the emirate. We look forward to working with DP World to deliver a project that will benefit customers, communities and the UAE's wider economy."

Essa Kazim, Chairman, DP World, said, "The UAE has been at the heart of DP World's story for more than four decades, and this investment reflects our confidence in its future as one of the world's leading trade and logistics hubs. Building on the strength of Jebel Ali, this development deepens our commitment to the UAE and reinforces the country's strategic role in global trade."

Capt Mousa Murad, Managing Director, Fujairah Ports Authority, said, “This development will add significant new capability to Fujairah’s port infrastructure and enhance the range and quality of services we can offer to cargo owners and logistics customers. By combining Fujairah’s strategic location with DP World’s operating expertise, we aim to deliver modern, efficient terminals that support regional trade flows, strengthen connectivity and meet the highest international standards.”

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said, "Fujairah strengthens what Jebel Ali already delivers — a single, global integrated platform for moving goods across global supply chains and within the UAE and beyond. With Jebel Ali operating at high utilisation, this development provides the additional capacity to support long-term growth. For cargo owners, it means greater flexibility, more choice and stronger supply chain resilience.”