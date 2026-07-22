Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Etihad Rail, directs launch of Madinat Zayed, Liwa passenger stations on 30 November

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from Etihad Rail, developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network, headed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was accompanied by several senior executives from the company.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reviewed with the Etihad Rail delegation the latest developments of the UAE National Railway Network, including future passenger rail stations in the Al Dhafra Region and joint projects in Al Sila’a.

He was also briefed on the company’s key achievements, most notably the commencement of passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on 30th June, marking the introduction of the UAE’s passenger rail services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed emphasised that the support provided by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for strategic national projects serves as a fundamental pillar in advancing the UAE’s vision for an integrated, sustainable, and world-class transport system. He praised Etihad Rail’s efforts in delivering this landmark project, which enhances connectivity across the UAE and contributes to the nation’s broader development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed further noted that the inauguration of the Mohammed bin Zayed City passenger railway station in Abu Dhabi by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, marks a significant strategic milestone in advancing the UAE’s transport and infrastructure sector. The achievement reflects the leadership’s vision to develop a modern, integrated, and sustainable transport network that enhances connectivity across the UAE and contributes to the nation’s continued comprehensive development.

As part of these efforts, he directed that the launch of the Madinat Zayed and Liwa passenger stations be brought forward to 30th November 2026, aligning with the start of the events and festivals season in the Al Dhafra Region. This will support seamless visitor movement and enhance access to the region’s diverse destinations and events through the passenger rail network.

He was further briefed on the significant demand the project has generated since the start of operations, reflecting customers’ confidence in Etihad Rail’s services delivered through the UAE National Railway Network.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed praised Etihad Rail’s achievements in strengthening the UAE’s transport and infrastructure ecosystem as the developer and operator of the UAE National Railway Network.

He also commended the national talent driving the operation of the passenger rail service, which will continue to expand with additional stations across the country. This milestone reflects the UAE’s success in delivering pioneering, globally competitive projects across diverse sectors, including rail, and reinforces its position as a model for excellence in infrastructure development and operations.

The visit reflects the continued support and guidance extended to Etihad Rail by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan since the beginning of the UAE National Railway Network’s development and operations. This support serves as a key driver for the company to continue its journey, strengthen its contributions, and advance comprehensive and sustainable development across the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region.