High demand drives total sell-out of Linar Phase 1: Alef Group fast-tracks launch of Phase 2 sales

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the successful sell-out of Phase One of Linar, a waterfront residential development in Al Mamzar, comprising Towers A, B and C.

Following exceptionally strong demand that resulted in the complete sell-out of the first three towers, Alef Group has now released Towers D and E for sale, marking the next phase in the development's residential offering.

The robust sales performance of Linar's first three towers underscore the sheer exclusivity of the project, which occupies one of the very last prime residential plots directly on the Al Mamzar Corniche. Offering over 300 meters of pristine water frontage, Linar has captured the attention of a highly diverse buyer profile, evolving beyond local interest to attract frequent flyers, global executives, and international investors, further reinforcing confidence in Sharjah's real estate market and highlighting the growing appeal of developments that combine strategic locations, quality design and long-term investment value.

This sales success is bolstered by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who recently announced a monumental AED750 million road and tunnel project. This infrastructure upgrade is a powerful catalyst, guaranteeing residents an uninterrupted commute and frictionless access to Dubai. When combined with Linar's dual-airport proximity, just 10-15 minutes from Dubai International and 20 minutes from Sharjah International Airport, the development offers world-class global access from a serene, resort-style home base. These enhancements are set to accelerate Sharjah’s real estate momentum, which already saw transactions hit a record-breaking AED 18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Commenting on the overwhelmingly positive response to the project, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, "The successful sell-out of Phase One demonstrates increasing market appetite for waterfront communities that combine quality living, connectivity and long-term value, and also underscores the confidence end-use buyers and investors continue to show in Alef Group and Sharjah's evolving real estate market."

He added, "With sales now open for Towers D and E, we look forward to welcoming a new wave of buyers to Linar, as we continue bringing our vision for modern coastal living to life and supporting Sharjah's long-term urban development."