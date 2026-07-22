Sharjah Police add 130 new vehicles to its security fleet

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Reflecting its firm commitment to enhancing safety and security and improving the quality of policing services provided to the community, Sharjah Police announced the addition of 130 new security vehicles to its operational fleet.

The move forms part of its strategic approach to sustained investment in developing its resources and operational capabilities, strengthening its field presence, enhancing the readiness of its security personnel, and ensuring rapid response to reports and security operations. It also contributes to providing greater reassurance and peace of mind while reinforcing an effective security presence across all areas and residential neighbourhoods of the emirate.

The fleet upgrade reflects Sharjah Police's commitment to continuously developing the policing system by equipping its security sectors with modern, advanced vehicles that meet the demands of contemporary policing. The vehicles provide police personnel with enhanced operational capabilities that improve efficiency and field readiness, enabling them to carry out their duties professionally and effectively under various circumstances, while keeping pace with evolving security challenges and future requirements.

Strengthening the security fleet represents a key pillar in supporting Sharjah Police's community mission. It expands its field presence close to members of the public, enhances its ability to reach incident locations quickly, and enables the delivery of more efficient and effective policing services. This reinforces the sense of safety and reassurance within the community and reflects its steadfast commitment to ensuring that police officers remain close to the public, present across different locations, and active partners in protecting lives and property while safeguarding quality of life.

The new vehicles are equipped with a comprehensive range of advanced technical and technological features that meet the requirements of modern policing. They include smart communication systems, advanced field equipment, and the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency, supporting police officers in carrying out their duties, improving performance across all areas of policing, and enhancing the speed of response and precision in executing security operations.

Major General Dr Ali Bu Al Zoud, Director-General of the General Department of Resources and Support Services, affirmed that upgrading the security fleet forms part of Sharjah Police's proactive plans to invest optimally in advanced technologies and modern equipment. This approach keeps pace with the rapid developments in the security sector, enhances the efficiency and flexibility of field operations, and strengthens strategic partnerships with private sector institutions to benefit from the latest technologies and specialised expertise, thereby supporting the sustainable development of policing.

He added that developing the security fleet is one of the strategic pillars through which Sharjah Police seeks to enhance the efficiency of its operational resources, improve the policing services system, and reinforce operational readiness in line with international best practices. This contributes to strengthening community safety and stability, maintaining an effective security presence close to members of the public across all areas, and delivering pioneering policing services that meet the aspirations of the Emirate of Sharjah while reinforcing its position as a global model in security and community service.