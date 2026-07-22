UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with UN, launches pest control, public health project in Gaza

GAZA, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with international organisations and United Nations agencies, has launched an environmental and public health project to combat rodents and insects in the Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce health and environmental risks and strengthen public health measures amid the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The project, for which Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 is fully funding all requirements and supplies, aims to implement field campaigns in displacement camps and densely populated areas using safe and effective methods to reduce epidemic risks, limit the spread of diseases and provide a healthier environment for residents under the current humanitarian conditions.

The initiative was announced during a press conference attended by a broad range of UN and local representatives, including Alessandro Maracchi, Head of the UNDP Office in Gaza; Suzanna Tkalec, the UN's Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory; Abdulkadir Musse, Senior Emergency Coordinator, UNICEF Gaza; Taher Ibrahim, Head of the OCHA Office in Gaza; Amjad Al-Shawa, Head of the NGO Network in the Gaza Strip; Khalil Abu Samra, Mayor of Deir al-Balah; and Ahmed Al Soufi Ahmed Al Soufi, Mayor of Rafah.

Tkalec praised the UAE's humanitarian efforts, commending the pivotal role of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 as a strategic partner in supporting relief interventions across various sectors and coordinating the delivery of aid to those most in need.

In the same context, Dr. Yahya Al-Sarraj, Head of the Gaza Municipalities Union, stressed the importance of the project's timely launch in addressing the escalating health and environmental challenges caused by the accumulation of waste and debris, which pose a direct threat to vulnerable groups, including children, women and the elderly.

The project is part of a series of humanitarian initiatives implemented by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in the Gaza Strip, covering the health, water, environment, food and shelter sectors. It aims to strengthen the humanitarian response, improve health and environmental conditions, and help alleviate the suffering of the population.