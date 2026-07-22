UAB reports net profit of AED201 million for H1 2026

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) reported its financial results for the six months ending 30th June 2026, earning a net profit of AED201 million.

The results are underpinned by 13% year-on-year growth in total operating income, reflecting the Bank’s disciplined execution of its strategy, strong asset growth, and prudent risk management amid global market volatility and regional geopolitical uncertainty.

Total assets stood at AED28 billion, up 16% year-on-year, supported by strong growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing, which increased 14% to AED15.3 billion, while investments increased 25% to AED8.3 billion. Customer deposits rose 16% year-on-year to AED18.2 billion.

Asset quality metrics remained robust, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.7% and provision coverage of 101%. The Bank’s capital and liquidity positions remained strong, with an advances-to-stable-resources ratio (ASRR) of 73% and an eligible liquid asset ratio (ELAR) of 17%. The bank continued to maintain a solid capital adequacy ratio of 21.1% and CET1 ratio of 17.2%, both of which remained well above regulatory requirements.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "The first half of 2026 represents an important milestone in UAB’s continued evolution. Building on the foundations established in 2024, we accelerated the execution of our comprehensive strategic programme in 2025, strengthening our capital position, enhancing governance and advancing digital transformation.

"The results reported today demonstrate that these ongoing strategic investments are beginning to translate into strong operating performance and sustainable business momentum. They further reflect the strength and resilience of our business model in navigating an external environment shaped by market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and evolving regional challenges."

He added, "The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most competitive economies, supported by an ambitious development vision focused on economic diversification and innovation, while creating new opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and investors.

"As a national financial institution, our responsibility is to deploy our capabilities and resources effectively and responsibly to support economic activity, enable enterprises, and contribute to the resilience of the national economy, further reinforcing our role as a strategic banking partner for our clients."

He went on to say, "The affirmation of our investment-grade ratings by Moody’s and Fitch represents independent recognition of the progress we have achieved, reflecting the credibility UAB has earned and the robust foundations upon which we continue to build. Looking ahead, our ambition extends beyond financial performance. We remain committed to building a more agile, innovative and sustainable banking institution, founded on trust and enabled by technology. As we continue this journey, we will create greater value for our clients, contribute to the UAE’s economic growth and prosperity, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, said, "Our performance during the first half of 2026 demonstrates that the investments made across the Bank are translating into tangible business momentum. Growth in operating income, continued expansion across lending, deposits and our investment portfolio, together with healthy asset quality and capital levels, reflect the effectiveness of our execution and the relevance of our proposition across corporate, commercial and personal banking.

"Building on the transformation journey started during 2025, we continue to improve the way clients engage with UAB through enhanced digital capabilities, modern payment solutions and technology-led innovation and partnerships. These investments are simplifying banking, improving responsiveness and enabling our relationship teams to deliver more relevant and personalised financial solutions across every client segment."

He added, "As we look ahead, we will continue expanding our digital capabilities, broadening our product offering, deepening strategic partnerships and supporting businesses and families across the UAE. Despite the current geopolitical context, our objective remains clear: to translate innovation into better client experiences, stronger long-term relationships and enduring value for our shareholders."