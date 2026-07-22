Sharjah Digital Department to lead next phase of digital transformation

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The adoption of the General Organisational Structure of the Sharjah Digital Department, by Emiri Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, represents an institutional step that reflects the evolving role of the Department and enhances its readiness to implement the objectives of the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, in line with the requirements of the next phase.

The organisational structure takes into account the expansion of the Department’s competencies and its growing responsibilities in leading and enabling digital transformation at the emirate level. It provides a more flexible organisational framework that enhances integration among its sectors, increases implementation efficiency, and supports the rapid completion of digital initiatives, thereby strengthening its ability to assist government entities in achieving their digital priorities.

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, said, “The adoption of the general organisational structure represents a significant milestone in the Sharjah Digital Department’s journey and reflects its evolving role in leading the emirate’s digital transformation. The structure provides us with a more flexible and efficient organisational framework, enhancing our ability to implement our strategic priorities, accelerate progress, and develop work mechanisms to meet the demands of the next phase.”

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi added, “The organisational structure is designed to accommodate the expanding scope of the department’s work and the evolution of its responsibilities through a more integrated distribution of roles, enhanced capabilities in digital services, digital infrastructure, data and artificial intelligence, and the empowerment of national talent. This will improve implementation efficiency and align with the priorities of the next phase.”

The Director-General emphasised that the next phase requires an institutional model that combines flexibility and governance, fosters innovation, invests in talent, and supports partnerships, thereby contributing to establishing digital transformation as a sustainable approach to developing government work and improving the quality of services.

The adoption of the general organisational structure establishes a new phase in the journey of the Sharjah Digital Department, based on developing a more flexible and integrated work system, which enhances the efficiency of implementing its functions and supports its ability to keep pace with the priorities of digital transformation in the Emirate of Sharjah.