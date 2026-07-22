ELIA launches new institutional identity

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Library and Information Association (ELIA) has announced the launch of its new institutional identity, a significant step reflecting its developmental journey and future aspirations.

The new logo draws its visual identity from books and knowledge, embodying ELIA’s mission to support education, culture, and intellectual development.

Fahad Ali Al Maamari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ELIA, stated that the launch of the new corporate identity represents a significant milestone in the association's journey, reflecting its mission and role in empowering knowledge and supporting the library and information sector.