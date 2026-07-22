10th Al Dhaid Date Festival opens tomorrow at Expo Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will launch the 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival on Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid, with the event running until 26th July.

Marking a decade since its inception, this year's festival celebrates one of the Chamber's flagship agricultural and heritage events. It will bring together leading palm growers and fresh date producers from across the UAE, alongside government entities, agricultural companies and productive families.

The festival's 10th edition features an expanded line-up of competitions with valuable prizes aimed at encouraging excellence among farmers.

Competitions begin on Thursday with the Khneizi Date Beauty Contest and the Local Lemon Competition. On 24 July, participants will compete in the Khalas Date Beauty Contest and the Red Fig Competition.

The programme continues on 25th July with the Shishi Date Beauty Contest, alongside the Modern and Traditional Date Harvest Competition, which is dedicated to women working from home.

The festival concludes on 26th July with the announcement of winners in the General Al Dhaid Elite and Northern Emirates Al Dhaid Elite competitions, in addition to the Children's Date Beauty Contest.

Visitors will also enjoy a diverse programme of cultural and heritage activities, as well as educational workshops on modern farming techniques and palm tree care.

Agricultural experts and specialists will share practical knowledge and the latest cultivation techniques, promoting innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies to boost productivity and improve the quality of local produce.

Senior officials and visiting delegates will also be present at the festival and will have a chance to look into the UAE’s ongoing development in the agricultural sector.

The festival includes heritage competitions, commercial activities and education programmes to offer a comprehensive experience for farmers, industry professionals and families.

The visitors will be able to learn about a wide range of fresh date varieties and the rich traditions and cultural heritage related to palm cultivation in the UAE.