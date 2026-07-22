Dubai Municipality launches 'Account Manager' initiative to strengthen professional engagement with customers, partners

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched its 'Account Manager' initiative, introducing a dedicated professional communication channel for strategic customers and partners to strengthen long-term partnerships and enhance the delivery of day-to-day municipal services.

The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to designing proactive, customer-centric services that accelerate procedures, simplify customer journeys and support an integrated municipal service ecosystem that enhances quality of life.

The Account Manager initiative represents an important development in Dubai Municipality’s approach to customer service, moving beyond traditional service delivery towards building sustained strategic relationships with key customer segments. Account Managers will serve as a direct and dedicated point of contact for individuals, food traders, real estate developers, contractors and engineering consultants, ensuring more efficient follow-up and a smoother service experience.

Manal Bin Yaroof, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “The Account Manager initiative marks an important step in the way Dubai Municipality serves its customers and partners. It reflects our commitment to moving from a traditional service model towards a more proactive approach built on long-term relationships, deeper understanding of customer needs and faster, more effective responses.”

She added, “Through this dedicated service channel, we aim to support vital sectors with greater flexibility and professionalism, enhance the continuity of their work, and strengthen customer happiness. The initiative also reinforces Dubai’s position as a global city that provides world-class government services designed around the needs of customers and the community.”

To support the implementation of the initiative, Dubai Municipality’s relevant departments have signed a comprehensive charter defining the roles and responsibilities associated with managing customer accounts across approved customer segments. The charter supports the delivery of integrated and proactive services that meet customer expectations and enhance satisfaction.

From an operational perspective, the Account Manager role has been designed to improve agility, responsiveness and service efficiency. Account Managers will manage customer relationships through continuous engagement, respond to enquiries and follow up on transactions within one working day.

Account Managers have specialised expertise that enables them to manage and facilitate a wide range of customer services and transactions with efficiency and professionalism. They have also been empowered with the necessary authority to coordinate directly with departments and sectors across Dubai Municipality, helping accelerate procedures, simplify the customer journey and provide integrated solutions tailored to customer needs.

Their role extends beyond providing guidance. Account Managers will follow up on requests from submission to resolution, while addressing observations and challenges within defined service timelines. This end-to-end approach supports a seamless customer experience and contributes to greater efficiency across municipal operations.

Dubai Municipality has also enabled Account Managers to perform their responsibilities through direct communication with customers, coordination with organisational units across the Municipality and secure access to relevant data to support faster service delivery.

Account Managers will also monitor and document customer interactions through smart systems, submitting monthly reports and recommendations that contribute to the continuous enhancement of municipal services.

Through the Account Manager initiative, Dubai Municipality continues to advance its customer happiness agenda by strengthening proactive engagement, improving service efficiency and building stronger partnerships with key sectors that contribute to Dubai’s growth and competitiveness.