Euro heads for one-week high

WORLD CAPITALS, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The euro rose towards a one-week high on Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank policy decision, with ‌officials expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The euro was last up 0.17 percent at $1.1429.

The dollar index, ​which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the euro and Japanese yen, eased 0.13 percent to 100.98.

The Australian dollar gained 0.23 percent versus the greenback to $0.7012, while New Zealand's kiwi traded at $0.5818. Sterling rose almost 0.1 percent to $1.3384.

The yen edged 0.04 percent higher against the greenback to 163.05 per dollar.

The Japanese currency weakened to 163.23 on Tuesday, its lowest level since December 1986, against a backdrop of broad dollar strength and expectations of a measured approach to rate hikes at the Bank of Japan.