National Reference Laboratory, Abbott partner to advance early cancer detection capabilities

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- M42’s National Reference Laboratory (NRL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Abbott to support the introduction of innovative early cancer detection solutions in the UAE, using advanced diagnostic solutions based on biomarker testing and multi-marker algorithm-driven analyses.

The partnership strengthens the country’s diagnostic capabilities and supports earlier, more informed clinical decision-making.

As part of the agreement, NRL and Abbott will work together to implement innovative early cancer detection solutions designed to support earlier identification of cancer and more informed clinical decision-making.

The initial phase will focus on a pilot programme aimed at reducing cancer incidence and mortality while improving patient outcomes across the UAE, ahead of broader implementation, helping establish the foundations for wider adoption across the healthcare ecosystem.

The partnership marks a significant step in advancing access to innovative diagnostic technologies in the UAE, where the Ministry of Health and Prevention has identified early detection and screening as critical components of the UAE’s National Cancer Control Programme.

Guided by the UAE Vision 2031 agenda, these efforts are designed to help close gaps in the current system, strengthen the country’s oncology ecosystem, and position the UAE as a regional benchmark for equitable, high-quality cancer care.

Dr. Laila Abdel Wareth, CEO of National Reference Laboratory, said, “This partnership with Abbott reflects our shared ambition to strengthen early cancer detection capabilities in the UAE by enabling access to cutting-edge diagnostic technologies.

"By combining Abbott’s global expertise with NRL’s role as the UAE’s leading reference laboratory, we aim to support earlier diagnosis, empower clinicians with actionable insights and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Omar Riyal, Divisional Vice President for Abbott’s cancer diagnostics business – International Commercial Operations, said, “What matters most is the impact on patients. Together with NRL, we are advancing earlier detection and supporting better clinical decision-making, reinforcing our shared commitment to elevate standards of care in the UAE."