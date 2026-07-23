Louvre Abu Dhabi launches summer programme

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- During the summer of 2026, Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to cement its position as a leading cultural and educational destination through a comprehensive summer programme that combines art, entertainment, and learning.

The museum offers a series of interactive experiences targeting children, families, and all members of the community, in line with its vision to make culture more accessible and inspiring for diverse groups.

The programme, which runs throughout July and August, is rich with a variety of events including summer camps, guided tours, workshops, film screenings, and digital experiences, alongside a new exhibition at the Children’s Museum.

At the forefront of the programme is the new children’s exhibition, “Board Game Adventure”, which opens a window onto the history of games as a universal human language that has transcended borders and cultures over the centuries. The exhibition offers an interactive journey showcasing the evolution of famous games such as chess, ludo, carrom, and mancala, drawing on items from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection and artefacts on loan from international museums.

Building on this exhibition, the museum is organising a summer camp of the same name, allowing children to design their own games and discover games from different civilisations and cultures, in an experience that combines innovation, teamwork, and critical thinking.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is also participating in the “Our Story” summer camp in the Saadiyat Cultural District, which links three museums: Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum. Participants embark on an educational journey exploring nature, history, arts, and innovation within a unified programme that reflects the cultural integration witnessed in the area.

This summer, the museum is adding a new event entitled “Art and Film” in its family edition, screening international films inspired by themes and artworks from the museum’s collection.

The programme is not limited to children; the museum also offers a range of guided tours highlighting its most prominent collections and recent discoveries, as well as storytelling tours that transform artworks into interactive live stories suitable for families and young visitors.

Among the season’s most notable experiences is “Scent of Art”, which blends art and fragrance. Visitors discover artworks through scents specially designed to reflect their content, in an innovative sensory experience that broadens the concept of interaction with museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi also continues to offer drawing workshops for adults and free art activities for families at weekends, in addition to digital experiences such as the “Secret of the Dome’s Stars” game for children and the group virtual reality experience “Time Dome Project”, which takes participants on a journey through different historical civilisations using the latest technologies.

The summer programme reflects Louvre Abu Dhabi’s vision of transforming the museum into a vibrant space that goes beyond displaying artworks, enabling visitors to participate, experience, and discover.