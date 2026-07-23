RAK DED reports 93% satisfaction in handling consumer complaints

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED), represented by its Commercial Control and Protection Department, received 545 consumer complaints during the first half of 2026, achieving a 93 percent customer satisfaction rate for its complaint-handling process.

The results reflect the efficiency of the consumer protection system and the department's prompt response to customer feedback.

During the same period, the department received 17 complaints related to trademarks registered in the UAE. All cases were resolved in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory procedures, resulting in a 100 percent satisfaction rate and underscoring the department's effectiveness in safeguarding trademark owners' rights and protecting intellectual property.

Faisal Abdullah Alioun, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department at RAK DED, stated that the achievements recorded in H1 reflect the department's commitment to fostering a fair and secure business environment that protects the rights of consumers, businesses, and registered trademark owners while strengthening confidence in the local marketplace.

He added that achieving a 93 percent satisfaction rate in handling consumer complaints and 100 percent satisfaction in resolving trademark-related complaints demonstrates the professionalism of the department's teams and their commitment to delivering high-quality services in line with the highest standards of quality, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Alioun said the department continues to enhance complaint submission channels, simplify follow-up procedures, and raise awareness among consumers and businesses of their rights and responsibilities. These efforts help reduce unfair commercial practices and promote a culture of compliance and accountability.

He added that protecting trademarks remains key to strengthening the competitiveness of the business environment by safeguarding intellectual property rights, combating trademark infringement, and encouraging entrepreneurs and investors to expand their businesses in a reliable, growth-oriented economic ecosystem.