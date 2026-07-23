China creates 6.95 million new urban jobs in H1

BEIJING, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- China's overall employment situation remained generally stable during the first half, with 6.95 million new urban jobs created, unchanged from the same period last year, while the average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent, official data showed on Wednesday.

Cui Pengcheng, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS), said at a press conference that the figures put China on track to meet its full-year target of creating more than 12 million new urban jobs while keeping the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 5.5 percent.

According to the Global Times, the first-half total represents about 58 percent of the annual employment target.

Analysts attributed the performance to resilient economic growth, the continued impact of pro-employment policies, and fresh momentum from emerging industries, including artificial intelligence, amid broader economic upgrading.

Cui said the ministry has stepped up efforts to stabilise the labour market this year by introducing employment support measures, advancing a human resources development plan under the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), and formulating an action plan to stabilise and expand employment.

The ministry has also expanded pilot programmes integrating the human resources services industry with manufacturing and strengthened large-scale vocational skills training.