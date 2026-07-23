Dubai Chambers' legal events attract 1,551 private sector representatives in H1

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers organised 15 legal events during the first six months of 2026, attracting the participation of 1,551 representatives from private sector companies.

The events formed part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to help the business community navigate the latest legislative and regulatory developments, while strengthening legal awareness among companies operating in Dubai.

The sessions reflect Dubai Chambers’ commitment to providing companies with access to reliable legal information and practical guidance on regulatory requirements. By strengthening compliance and legal awareness, these initiatives help businesses manage risk, enhance competitiveness, and contribute to Dubai’s sustainable economic growth.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, said,“We are committed to equipping the business community with the practical knowledge needed to keep pace with evolving legislative and regulatory requirements, strengthen compliance, and enhance companies’ legal and operational readiness. Through these specialised events, we are continuing to support business competitiveness and foster a transparent and agile environment that enables companies to grow and expand from Dubai into global markets.”

The events were delivered in collaboration with experts from leading law firms specialising in a wide range of practice areas and included 10 specialised seminars and five workshops covering key legal and regulatory topics.

Participants received practical guidance on recent legislative developments, engaged directly with legal experts, and explored best practices for reducing legal and operational risks.

Topics covered included corporate compliance, the UAE employment law framework, commercial contracts, real estate legislation, intellectual property, and corporate tax regulations. The events also examined force majeure provisions in commercial contracts under UAE law, with practical guidance on how these clauses should be interpreted, negotiated, and applied.

Another key focus was the new Civil Transactions Law. Participants received a practical overview of the legislation and its implications for contracts, obligations, and business activities. The sessions also highlighted the law’s significance as a major legislative development that introduces substantial changes to the framework governing civil transactions in the UAE.