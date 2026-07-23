ADJD showcases dates produced by correctional centres at Liwa Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in the 22nd Liwa Date Festival 2026 through a dedicated pavilion showcasing fresh dates produced at the agricultural facilities of its Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres, alongside handicrafts, artworks, handmade products and traditional heritage items made by inmates.

The festival, held under the theme “Welcome to Liwa Date Festival”, is taking place in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, from 14th to 23rd July 2026.

The department said its participation reflects its commitment to supporting national, community and heritage events while highlighting the role of its Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres in developing inmates' vocational and productive skills and providing them with an opportunity to showcase their products.

The pavilion features fresh dates grown on the centres' farms, together with handicrafts, artworks and heritage products created by inmates as part of their vocational training and rehabilitation programmes.

The department said the exhibits demonstrate the effectiveness of these programmes in equipping inmates with practical and professional skills that support their reintegration into society upon completing their sentences.

Visitors can also explore a selection of the department's legal and legislative publications, including specialist books, studies and research covering a range of judicial and legislative topics, aimed at promoting legal knowledge and awareness.

ADJD said its participation also highlights efforts to expand agricultural and craft production within its Correctional and Rehabilitation Centres, preserve traditional industries and Emirati heritage, and support rehabilitation and empowerment programmes that promote the values of work, productivity and social responsibility.