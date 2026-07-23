UAEU surpasses 400 granted patents, reinforcing leadership in research, innovation

AL AIN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has achieved a major milestone in its innovation journey, surpassing 400 granted patents worldwide. The achievement reflects five decades of excellence in research, knowledge creation, and technology commercialisation as the university celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Since receiving its first granted patent in 2011, UAEU has steadily accelerated its innovation output, reaching more than 100 granted patents in 2019, 200 in 2021, 300 in 2025, and now over 400 granted patents in 2026.

This growth demonstrates the university's sustained commitment to transforming cutting-edge research into impactful technologies that benefit society and support economic development.

The majority of UAEU's granted patents have been awarded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), underscoring the global competitiveness and quality of the university's research portfolio.

Of the university's granted patents, 304 have been issued by the USPTO, 18 in the UAE, 17 in Japan, 15 by the European Patent Office, and 8 in Australia, with additional patents granted in other international jurisdictions.

UAEU's patents span a wide range of strategic disciplines, including renewable energy, sustainability, medicine and health sciences, biomedical engineering, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, water technologies, environmental solutions, and other emerging technologies that address global challenges and contribute to sustainable development.

The College of Engineering has contributed the largest share of the university's patent portfolio, reflecting its strong culture of applied research and innovation. Researchers across all UAEU colleges continue to collaborate across disciplines to develop pioneering solutions with real-world impact and commercial potential.

Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research, said, "Surpassing 400 granted patents is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and excellence of our faculty, researchers, students, and innovation teams. Every patent represents an idea transformed into a tangible solution with the potential to improve lives, strengthen industries, and contribute to the knowledge economy.

"As UAEU celebrates its 50th anniversary, this milestone reflects not only our achievements to date but also our commitment to advancing research, fostering innovation, and translating scientific discoveries into technologies that create lasting societal and economic impact."

This milestone aligns closely with the UAE's national vision to build a globally competitive, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, advanced technologies, and scientific research.

Through its growing intellectual property portfolio, UAEU continues to support the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, and the country's ambitions in advanced manufacturing, sustainability, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and economic diversification.

Building on a strong foundation of world-class research, strategic partnerships, and entrepreneurial excellence, the university remains committed to accelerating discoveries, empowering innovators, and delivering technologies that contribute to the prosperity of the UAE and the global community for generations to come.