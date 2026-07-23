Jordan intercepts four missiles, six Iranian drones over past 24 hours

AMMAN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force dealt with four missiles and six Iranian drones targeting the Kingdom over the past 24 hours, an official military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces--Arab Army said.

According to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the source said air defence systems intercepted and shot down three of the incoming missiles on Thursday morning, while the remaining missile fell in a remote, uninhabited area.

The six Iranian drones were intercepted and neutralised on Wednesday evening, the source said, adding that the operations caused no casualties or property damage.