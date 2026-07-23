Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy launches summer camps, cultural programmes

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has launched a series of sports, cultural and community programmes and initiatives at the academy.

The initiatives are being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

The academy is organising its summer camp under the slogan "Discovering Talent" from 13th July to 6th August 2026 at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The camp is open to girls aged four to 10 and boys aged four to eight.

The programme features sporting, recreational and educational activities, including basketball, volleyball, football and martial arts, alongside entertainment sessions and educational and awareness workshops designed to keep children active, develop their skills and nurture their talents in a safe environment.

The academy has also opened the Fatima Bint Mubarak Sports Academy Library, which includes publications from the Fatima Bint Hazza Cultural Foundation alongside dedicated knowledge hubs.

The library aims to promote reading and lifelong learning, enhance cultural awareness, strengthen national identity, and encourage research, exploration and creativity.

As part of the Year of the Family, the academy is also offering women access to its sports facilities in Abu Dhabi, including a running track, football pitch and padel court, as part of efforts to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle.

Shamsa Saif Al Hanaee, Board Member of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, said the initiatives build on the academy's mission to empower women and expand community participation in sports and cultural activities.

"At the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, we are committed to providing an integrated environment that brings together sport, culture, education and entertainment. Through sustainable programmes that reflect the vision of the Mother of the Nation to build aware generations capable of contributing effectively to society, we seek to meet the aspirations of families and support both children and women," she added.

Al Hanaee said the summer camp and accompanying community initiatives provide a platform for discovering emerging talent, fostering teamwork, and instilling the values of self-confidence, discipline and commitment.