ADGM RA strengthens Commercial Permits framework with new sales, promotions regulations

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has announced updates to its Commercial Permits framework through new regulations and comprehensive guidance for sales and promotions, reinforcing its commitment to a transparent, efficient and business-friendly regulatory environment for entities operating within its jurisdiction.

The updated framework introduces a dedicated and streamlined regulatory approach for businesses, professionals and other eligible entities conducting specified sales and promotional activities within ADGM’s jurisdiction. It provides greater legal certainty, simplifies application processes and establishes consistent requirements governing a broad range of commercial promotions across all sectors.

The newly published comprehensive Guidance on Commercial Permits for Sales and Promotions provides businesses with practical direction on applicable rules, permit requirements and application procedures. It outlines the categories of activities requiring permits, explains regulatory expectations and details the end-to-end application process through the Access ADGM portal, enabling businesses to better understand and comply with the updated framework.

In developing these updates, ADGM RA focused on introducing clearer and more comprehensive requirements covering a range of sales and promotional activities, including temporary sales discounts, clearance discounts, instant prize campaigns, prize draws, product launches and promotional stands.

By consolidating legislative requirements into a single framework, ADGM provides businesses with greater certainty while supporting fair commercial practices and improving regulatory consistency.

The framework also strengthens consumer protection by promoting transparency, accountability and responsible promotional practices, while providing ADGM RA with clear supervisory powers to monitor compliance, investigate misconduct where necessary and take appropriate enforcement action. This supports consumer confidence and a fair marketplace.

The revised application process is designed to improve operational efficiency and provide businesses with a more streamlined digital experience for obtaining commercial permits. By clearly defining application requirements and supporting documentation, the framework enables faster processing and greater certainty for applicants.

Rashed Al Blooshi, Chief Executive Officer of the Registration Authority of ADGM, said, “Meeting the evolving needs of ADGM’s business community while maintaining high standards of governance, transparency and consumer protection remains central to the Registration Authority’s mandate."

He added, "The updates to the Commercial Permits framework and the new Sales and Promotions guidance respond to the increasing scale and sophistication of commercial activities within ADGM, providing businesses with greater clarity, a more efficient application process and practical support to meet their obligations with confidence.”