UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of brotherly Republic of Korea

SEOUL, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jamal Abdulla Alsuwaidi presented a copy of his credentials as Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the brotherly Republic of Korea to Kang Sang-wook, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, at the Ministry's headquarters in Seoul.

Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Korea wished Alsuwaidi success in his duties to further strengthen relations across various sectors, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission and advance ties between the two countries.

For his part, Alsuwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the brotherly Republic of Korea and affirmed his commitment to strengthening fraternal relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and Korea and explored ways to further enhance them in support of the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.