Ministry of Finance integrates Generative AI into Call Centre, exceeds H1 targets

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance has announced the Call Centre's performance results for the first half of 2026, highlighting the successful integration of Generative AI solutions that enabled the Ministry to exceed all approved operational targets while enhancing service efficiency.

Key achievements included a 97.11 percent First Contact Resolution (FCR) rate, reducing the Average Speed of Answer to just 8 seconds, and increasing Customer Happiness to 95.43 percent.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that these results reflect the ministry's forward-looking vision to strengthen its digital leadership and help shape the future of innovative government financial services, in line with the UAE's strategic direction towards adopting smart solutions.

He noted that these achievements demonstrate the tangible value of the ministry's strategic investment in generative AI, highlighting its transformative impact on operational excellence and customer happiness through the delivery of faster, more reliable services.

He added, "The ministry remains committed to continuously advancing its digital ecosystem and modernising its services to build on this institutional excellence and sustain its innovation journey. We will continue to deliver an integrated, interactive customer experience by empowering our people with advanced digital capabilities and the latest enabling technologies to ensure consistently high performance and respond to evolving customer expectations."

Performance results for H1 2026 demonstrated the Call Centre's ability to exceed all approved operational indicators. First Contact Resolution (FCR) reached 97.11 percent, surpassing the 90 percent target, while the Service Quality score climbed to 92.41 percent, well above the target of 80 percent.

Customer Happiness also rose to 95.43 percent, exceeding the 90 percent benchmark. In addition, 93.40 percent of calls were answered within 30 seconds, outperforming the corresponding target of 90 percent.

The centre further enhanced operational efficiency by reducing its Average Speed of Answer (ASA) to just 8 seconds, significantly below the 20-second target, while Average Handling Time (AHT) improved to 4 minutes and 35 seconds, compared with the target of 5 minutes.

Complementing these achievements, the Call Abandonment Rate was limited to just 1.88 percent, substantially below the 5 percent target.

This success is driven by an integrated suite of smart platforms and applications deployed across the Call Centre. Foremost among them is an AI-powered Sentiment Analysis system that gauges customer sentiment by analysing voice tone and the language used during calls.

The centre also leverages AI-powered Speech-to-Text technology to transform calls into written transcripts while generating feedback and guidance for employees, contributing to more accurate, higher-quality customer responses. Alongside these capabilities, Generative AI has been integrated to provide real-time responses to customer enquiries, 24/7.

The Call Centre further offers a Chat with Documents solution that enables customers to instantly retrieve information and answers from PDF documents and user guides through natural-language conversations with AI.

The centre also leverages Tableau to provide interactive performance dashboards that enable real-time tracking of customer request status, performance monitoring, and timely decision-making. These capabilities are complemented by the Talbiyah platform, designed to receive and fulfil customer requests with the highest levels of efficiency.