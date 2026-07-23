DEWA's Marafeq approves 6,861 Informational Service applications in H1

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) approved 6,861 Informational Service applications through its Marafeq smart feature during the first half of 2026, enabling registered consultants and contractors to obtain faster approvals for 25,643 no-objection certificates (NOCs) for infrastructure projects.

The Marafeq feature enables users to obtain the Informational Service in 20 minutes, compared with 60 minutes previously, reducing processing time by up to 67 percent and making the service journey three times faster.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “In line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), we are committed to expanding opportunities that support the sustainable growth of our partners, regardless of their business size. We are dedicated to accelerating and facilitating project completion and providing a stimulating environment that drives further development and maintains Dubai’s strong economic and urban momentum."

The advanced feature leverages Geographic Information Systems technology to provide a smart alternative to conventional offline DGN or CAD files. This approach enhances data protection, minimises the risk of data loss during format conversion and improves overall accuracy.

The platform also provides access to detailed maps and data on DEWA’s services, offering stakeholders reliable and precise information to support infrastructure planning and development across Dubai.