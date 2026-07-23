Khalifa Fund, National Network for Logistics partner to support UAE enterprises

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Network for Logistics (NXN), a 7X company, to provide logistics solutions that support Emirati enterprises and help them expand into local and regional markets.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 22nd edition of the Liwa Date Festival 2026 and aligns with Khalifa Fund's strategy to strengthen strategic partnerships and provide value-added services that support businesses throughout their growth journey.

It also contributes to advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic development objectives while strengthening the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the national economy.

Through this collaboration, NXN will leverage its nationwide logistics network and integrated service offering to help businesses streamline their shipping and delivery operations and reach a broader customer base across the UAE and the region.

Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, "Logistics services play a vital role in the growth journey of small and medium-sized enterprises. Through our collaboration with NXN, we are providing entrepreneurs with integrated shipping, delivery and cash-on-delivery solutions that enhance operational efficiency and expand market access across the UAE and the wider region.

"This partnership reflects Khalifa Fund’s commitment to developing an integrated entrepreneurship ecosystem built on the integration of financing, capacity building, strategic partnerships and market access, enabling Emirati enterprises to scale and grow with confidence."

Abdulaziz Alhammadi, General Manager of NXN, said, “Supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs is a key priority for NXN, reflecting our belief in their role as a driver of economic growth and diversification. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to leveraging our nationwide network and integrated logistics capabilities to help Emirati businesses operate more efficiently and expand into new markets.”

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate to provide Khalifa Fund members with an integrated suite of shipping, delivery and logistics services, including express delivery across the UAE, reverse pickup services, express shipping to GCC countries, cash-on-delivery services, and access to NXN’s Waslah, a logistics platform offering shipment tracking and reporting capabilities.

The agreement also provides nationwide service coverage, including Al Ain and key areas across Al Dhafra Region, supported by defined service levels, performance measurement mechanisms, and preferential shipping rates. These services are designed to support entrepreneurs and SMEs while enhancing the efficiency of their logistics operations.