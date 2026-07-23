ADIB first globally to adopt Visa Threat Intelligence Platform

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) on Thursday announced the bank’s early adoption of the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform (VTIP), making ADIB the first bank globally to deploy and co-design its initial use cases and operational framework with Visa.

Cyber threats continue to grow in frequency and complexity, with many fraudulent transactions originating from earlier cyber incidents involving compromised credentials, data breaches or system exploitation. By combining cyber threat intelligence with payment intelligence, the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform enables earlier detection of emerging risks, faster incident response, and more effective fraud prevention before financial losses occur.

The platform has been integrated into ADIB’s fraud prevention framework, providing the bank’s cybersecurity, fraud and risk teams with real-time visibility into emerging threats through contextual, actionable intelligence tailored specifically to the financial services sector. This enables faster identification of risks, more effective investigation of suspicious activity, and stronger protection against evolving fraud and cyber threats.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, “ADIB’s early adoption of the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform reflects our commitment to innovating and delivering a secure and trusted banking experience for our customers. By strengthening our ability to identify payment risks earlier and respond more effectively, we are enhancing customer protection while supporting a resilient and seamless digital banking journey.”

The VTIP is a new solution that helps financial institutions detect and respond to cyber threats that can lead to fraud and financial loss, leveraging the same cybersecurity capabilities Visa uses to protect its own global network.

Today, Visa blocks approximately 90 million cyberattacks and 11 million phishing emails each month across more than 200 countries.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for the UAE, said, “VTIP brings added depth to how we support financial institutions in the UAE and help them strengthen resilience, protect customers, and stay ahead of emerging risks. ADIB’s early adoption highlights the strong collaboration needed to advance the UAE’s vision for a secure and inclusive payments ecosystem.”

Walter Lironi, Senior Vice President, Head of Value-Added Services, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Visa, said, “Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, more targeted, and more difficult for organisations to detect early. Too often, fraud is the result. The VTIP helps financial institutions see those threats sooner by bringing together cyber and payments intelligence in one place, giving them clearer, more actionable insight to reduce risk before it turns into fraud.”