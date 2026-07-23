ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants from the third cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme, organised by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) in partnership with the UAE Government Leaders Programme, will conclude a knowledge exchange and field study visit in the brotherly Republic of Korea on Friday.

The visit, a part of the training curriculum of the Nafis Leadership Programme, introduced the participants to leading international practices in innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and leadership, while strengthening the readiness of Emirati talent to lead future transformation across the private sector.

Held from 20th to 24th July 2026, the visit is organised in collaboration with the Executive Education Programme at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School and hosted by the Sangnam Institute of Management at Yonsei University.

It focused on organisational transformation, AI, innovation, and global competitiveness, enabling participants to gain firsthand insights into Korea’s experience in institutional development, adoption of advanced technologies, and the establishment of strategic partnerships that support sustainable growth.

The Nafis Leadership cohort visited leading organisations in Korea, including “Kakao Bank”, “NEXEN UniverCity”, and “Komapper”, where they explored advanced practices in digital transformation, talent development, and the application of AI to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation.

They also examined practical models for strengthening institutional capabilities and developing innovative customer-centric solutions.

Participants also visited “Incheon Songdo”, “LG Science Park & LG Innovation Gallery”, and “Amorepacific”, gaining valuable insights into the role of research and development, cross-sector collaboration, and emerging technologies in transforming ideas into practical solutions. The visits also highlighted innovation methodologies, global brand building, and strategies for enhancing international competitiveness.

The study tour featured a series of executive sessions and interactive discussions covering the role of AI as a strategic enabler of organisational transformation, the challenges associated with adopting emerging technologies, and practical examples from Korea’s experience in building innovation-driven, knowledge-based economies.

Speaking about their experience in the third cohort of the Nafis leadership Programme, participant Mohammed Al Shabibi, Head of Corporate Governance at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), said that the visit provided a rich experience that combined academic insight with practical application.

"It gave us the opportunity to explore global practices in leadership, innovation and organisational transformation. The knowledge and experience we have gained will help us enhance the way we work, strengthen our ability to lead change and create positive impact within our organisations," he said.

Shamma bin Fares, Consultant at Ernst & Young, stated, “This experience marks an important milestone in our leadership journey. It has given us a deeper understanding of how AI and innovation can be leveraged to drive organisational development and strengthen institutional capacity to adapt to change. It also reinforced the importance of investing in knowledge and fostering international exchange to develop leaders who can contribute effectively to shaping the UAE’s future.”

Saeed Al Hadi, Head of Security at Etihad Rail Infrastructure, said, “The programme introduced us to new approaches to leadership and decision-making while demonstrating how strategic ideas and long-term visions can be translated into practical initiatives driven by technology and innovation.

"The field visits and interactive discussions also highlighted the importance of lifelong learning and capacity development to keep pace with the rapidly evolving job requirements.”

The brotherly Republic of Korea was selected as the training destination for the third cohort of the Nafis Leadership Programme because of its global leadership in research and development and the adoption of advanced technologies. This aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.