AMMROC, Airbus Defence and Space sign MoU to enhance military aircraft sustainment capabilities

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- AMMROC, the region's leading military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus Defence and Space to explore strategic cooperation opportunities aimed at enhancing military aircraft maintenance, sustainment, and support capabilities across the UAE and the wider region.

The MoU was signed during the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

The partnership builds on the complementary strengths of both organisations. AMMROC brings extensive expertise in depot-level aircraft maintenance, airframe services, component support, and military fleet sustainment, while Airbus Defence and Space contributes its global experience as a leading aerospace original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Under the MoU, both parties will explore opportunities to establish Airbus-qualified maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities to support regional operators, while enhancing sustainment solutions for Airbus military platforms, including the C295 tactical transport aircraft and the A330 MRTT multi-role tanker transport aircraft.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said that this agreement marks another important milestone in AMMROC's journey to expand its capabilities and strengthen collaboration with the world's leading aerospace manufacturers.

"Through our partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, we aim to develop advanced sustainment solutions, enhance national aerospace capabilities, and continue delivering world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul services that support our customers' operational readiness and evolving requirements," he added.

The collaboration will also explore opportunities to leverage Airbus' technical expertise, engineering support, training programmes, and internationally recognised standards, while assessing the potential to manufacture selected aircraft components at AMMROC's facilities.

These initiatives will strengthen the UAE's aerospace industrial ecosystem and enhance regional support solutions focused on operational readiness, service quality, and long-term fleet availability.

The MoU reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to advancing aerospace industrial capabilities, expanding support services for regional operators, and reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading regional hub for military aircraft maintenance, sustainment, and innovation.