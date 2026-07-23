National Programme for Developing Statistics System enables accurate assessment of new growth sectors: Minister of Economy and Tourism

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the adoption of the National Programme for Developing the Statistics System in the UAE by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects the maturity and credibility of the national statistical system.

"Comprehensive reviews are practices implemented by advanced statistical systems as economies develop and data sources expand," Al Marri said.

In a statement on Thursday, Al Marri said that this programme will enable a more accurate assessment of new growth sectors, from the digital economy and services to tourism and investment, reflecting the true magnitude and diversity of the national economy, and providing investors and international institutions with a more transparent and comparable statistical base.

He added, “The programme establishes a new phase of joint work and integration between various national entities and supports the country’s efforts in transitioning to a knowledge and innovation-driven economic model, and developing proactive economic policies and strategies backed by accurate statistics.

"This enables economic decision-making and future planning, unifies statistical work methodologies in the UAE, and enhances the continuous development of the national statistical system and efforts to keep pace with rapid economic transformations - all of which consolidate the country’s presence in global competitiveness indicators.”