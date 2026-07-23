University of Sharjah, e& launch Innovation Lab to equip students with AI, future-ready skills

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS), in collaboration with e&, has launched a new Innovation Lab at its campus to strengthen research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.

The Innovation Lab is designed to bring academia and industry closer together by enabling students and researchers to develop expertise in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies while transforming innovative ideas into practical solutions and prototypes.

The facility includes a Central AI experience, an auditorium, computer and virtual laboratories, dedicated study areas, a central workshop, a Fab Lab equipped for 3D printing and model building, and an outdoor recreational space.

The initiative reflects the university's commitment to equipping students with the technical and practical skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological environment while supporting the UAE's digital transformation and sustainable development goals.

It also reinforces the strategic partnership between UoS and e& to advance education, innovation and knowledge transfer, while strengthening the university's position as a leading academic and research institution supporting the UAE's knowledge-based economy.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said the Innovation Lab will provide students with practical access to emerging technologies, industry expertise and advanced learning environments that bridge academic study with real-world applications.

He added that the lab will help develop a new generation of innovators by providing the tools, mentorship and opportunities needed to create technology-driven solutions that support the UAE's digital economy and innovation ecosystem.

In addition to its facilities, the Innovation Lab will host specialised training programmes, hackathons, workshops and innovation-focused events, enabling students to develop entrepreneurial skills and explore emerging technologies.