Dubai Holding Community Management, PlusX Electric partner to expand flexible EV charging access

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding Community Management has entered into a strategic partnership with PlusX Electric to enhance electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility across its managed residential communities.

Under the agreement, PlusX Electric deployed its portable EV charging pods within the communities managed by Dubai Holding Community Management, enabling residents to access charging services directly at their locations when needed.

The self-contained pods operate without the need for permanent electrical infrastructure or civil works, allowing for flexible deployment while minimising disruption within these residential communities.

Francis Giani, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Community Management, said, “This partnership represents a practical step in enhancing how everyday services are delivered within our communities. By introducing flexible, infrastructure-light EV charging solutions, we are responding to our residents’ evolving mobility needs, while advancing Dubai’s broader sustainability ambitions.”

Chintan Sareen, Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric, stated, “Our portable charging technology is designed to make electric mobility simpler and more accessible. Working with Dubai Holding Community Management allows us to bring this convenience directly into residential communities, supporting EV adoption without the complexities typically associated with fixed charging infrastructure."