Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City hosts inaugural Inpatient Smart Room & Innovation Expo

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) recently hosted its first Inpatient Smart Room & Innovation Expo, bringing together healthcare professionals, technology partners and industry experts to explore the latest advancements shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

The event featured a series of interactive innovation kiosks and technology demonstrations, giving participants the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge digital health solutions, smart patient care technologies and emerging innovations designed to enhance patient experience, clinical efficiency and healthcare outcomes.

During the expo, participants discussed the hospital's digital transformation journey, highlighting advanced digital health solutions, including smart healthcare technologies, AI-enabled innovations and connected care models that are helping shape the future of patient-centred care

The Inpatient Smart Room & Innovation Expo reflects SSMC's continued commitment to quality excellence by fostering collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem and embracing advanced technologies that enhance the human touch, support compassionate care, and enable safer, smarter and more patient-centred care.