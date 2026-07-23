Federal Public Prosecution, Russian Prosecutor General's Office hold third joint working group meeting in Moscow





MOSCOW, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The joint working group of the UAE Federal Public Prosecution and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation held its third meeting in Moscow.

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of the protocol signed in Abu Dhabi on 15th April, 2025, which followed the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two sides.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged expertise on recovering cross-border assets linked to cyber fraud crimes, as well as investigation mechanisms for virtual assets, including their tracing, seizure, freezing and the legislative framework governing them in the UAE. They also reviewed progress on mutual legal assistance requests and extradition requests of common interest.

The meeting reflects the UAE Federal Public Prosecution's commitment to combating financial crimes and money laundering offences. It also aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations 2024–2027 by strengthening international cooperation and enhancing efforts to trace, freeze, confiscate and recover assets.

The two sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cooperation on asset recovery, following up on mutual legal assistance requests and continuing the working group's regular meetings between the two countries.