FANR launches UAE's first National Environmental Radiation Measurements Portal

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has launched the National Environmental Radiation Measurements Portal, the country's first environmental radiation information system.

As one of FANR's transformational projects, the portal enhances the UAE's radiation protection infrastructure by providing stakeholders with a unified source of radiological environmental monitoring information to support regulatory oversight, emergency preparedness and response and scientific research.

The system provides users with access to real-time and historical measurements collected through FANR's nationwide environmental radiation monitoring network, together with laboratory analysis of environmental samples.

Through a single digital platform, users can monitor radiation levels across the UAE, analyse trends, access analytical reports and retrieve reliable information for regulatory activities, environmental studies and informed decision-making.

The Portal strengthens coordination among national stakeholders by integrating monitoring data, laboratory capabilities, and analytical tools into a single platform.

Future enhancements will incorporate advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to further enhance environmental radiation data analysis, expand the Portal's capabilities, and support its application across a wide range of industry sectors.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of FANR, said, "The launch of the National Environmental Radiation Measurements Portal marks an important milestone in advancing the UAE's national radiation protection infrastructure. As one of FANR's transformational projects, it reflects our commitment to harnessing innovation and digital technologies to strengthen regulatory capabilities and support informed decision-making. By bringing together environmental radiation information, scientific expertise and advanced analytical tools into a unified national system, the Portal contributes to a more resilient, data-driven regulatory framework that aligns with the UAE Government's vision and FANR’s mandate in protecting the public and the environment."

The portal builds on FANR's Independent Radiological Environmental Monitoring Programme (REMP), which has been implemented since 2015 in accordance with international best practices to independently assess the radiological status of the UAE's environment.

Through the programme, FANR independently verifies environmental monitoring results, measures radiation levels across different environmental media and supports the establishment of a national baseline of environmental radioactivity.

As part of its commitment to transparency, FANR regularly publishes the findings through its Independent Environmental Monitoring Report, with the seventh edition recently issued.

FANR currently operates environmental radiation monitoring stations across the UAE, supported by specialised environmental laboratories that analyse samples collected nationwide.

Together, these capabilities provide continuous assessment of environmental radiation levels and reinforce the UAE's regulatory framework for radiation protection.