UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship kicks off July 31 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Youth Kickboxing Championship will begin on Friday, 31st July, at Mubadala Dome, Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation as part of its programme to develop the sport and prepare a new generation of athletes.

The championship will feature four disciplines in a single tournament: Point Fighting and Kick Light on the tatami, alongside Low Kick and K-1 in the ring, giving participants the opportunity to compete across different styles and enhance their technical skills.

Youth competitors from various age categories will take part under the regulations of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), supporting the federation's efforts to raise competition standards, identify emerging talent and strengthen national teams.

Medical examinations and weigh-ins will be held on 29th July at the federation's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, followed by the coaches' meeting and official draw on 30th July. Preliminary bouts will take place on 31st July, semi-finals on 1st August and finals on 2nd August.

The final day will also feature competitions for People of Determination, organised in cooperation with the UAE Special Olympics, reflecting the federation's commitment to promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for athletes of determination.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation, said the championship is an important part of the federation's competition calendar, providing a comprehensive environment that develops young athletes' skills and strengthens participation in the sport.

He added that staging four disciplines within a single event gives competitors broader experience while reflecting the federation's commitment to organising high-level championships that keep pace with the sport's development locally and internationally.

Khouri said the federation will continue supporting clubs and academies, discovering talent and preparing athletes to represent the UAE successfully in regional and international competitions.