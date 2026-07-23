UAE Judo team raises medal tally to 11 at Arab Championship in Jordan

AMMAN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo team concluded its campaign at the Arab Junior and Youth Judo Championship in the Jordanian capital, Amman, after boosting its total medal count to 11 with three additional medals: one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

The UAE Judo Federation stated that the junior team participated in the youth category qualifiers during the final round to gain more competitive experience.

The federation highlighted the impressive performances of several athletes, most notably Rashid Nematov, who won gold in the under-81kg category after defeating Lebanon’s champion Fadi Al-Saqili.

In the under-20 age group, young athlete Masoud Mohammed Al-Masmari secured a silver medal following a strong competitive display against Syrian champion Yassin Saleh, who claimed gold in the final seconds. Meanwhile, his teammate Abdul Rahman Janiev won bronze in the youth under-60kg category.

The federation noted that the final round in the youth category saw strong performances from athletes Anas Al-Yamahi, Bati Ahmed Al-Hashmi, and Saqr Al-Otaibi, who competed at a high level across all their bouts.

It is worth recalling that the UAE Judo team opened its participation in the championship by winning 8 medals (3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze). The gold medalists were Bati Ahmed Al-Hashmi (under-60kg), Saqr Badr Al-Otaibi (under-66kg), and Youssef Al-Awad (under-81kg). Silver medals went to Manaa Al-Zaabi (50kg) and Hamdan Al-Mazmi (73kg), while bronze medals were won by Masoud Al-Masmari, Mohammed Al-Mazmi, and Anas Al-Yamahi in the 55kg, 50kg, and 66kg categories respectively.