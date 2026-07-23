Hamad Al Sharqi: DP World agreement with Fujairah Ports reinforces UAE's position on global trade map

FUJAIRAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, and his accompanying delegation at Al Rumaila Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The meeting followed the signing of an agreement between DP World Group and Fujairah Ports Authority to develop Al Rugaylat Port and Dibba Al Fujairah Multi-Purpose Container Port.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi was briefed on the key features of the agreement and the opportunities it offers to develop infrastructure and strengthen the positions of the UAE and Fujairah as a regional hub for trade and maritime services.

He stressed that high-quality partnerships and strategic projects are a cornerstone of the UAE's sustainable development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad said that the challenges facing the world require a more flexible and innovative vision for the future, affirming that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is moving confidently and resolutely towards the future, adding that challenges serve as a catalyst for achieving qualitative progress across various sectors, enhancing competitiveness and transforming opportunities into sustainable achievements that benefit future generations.

The Ruler of Fujairah praised DP World's global reputation and the major achievements and projects that have made it a leading national model and a world-class institution in the ports and logistics sector, thanks to the visionary leadership and sound directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He said the partnership represents a significant addition to the UAE's economic development journey, which continues to flourish through its successful and landmark projects.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi also commended the efforts that led to the conclusion of the agreement and the fruitful cooperation between the parties involved, stressing the importance of continuing to work in a spirit of teamwork to further strengthen the positions of the UAE and Fujairah on the global economic map and contribute to achieving the country's goals of comprehensive development and sustainable prosperity.

For his part, Essa Kazim expressed his sincere appreciation to the Ruler of Fujairah for his support and forward-looking vision, describing the agreement as the beginning of a new phase of strategic projects that will contribute to the emirate's economic growth.

He added that the relevant authorities would begin implementing the project in accordance with the approved timetable, ensuring its completion to the highest international standards.