Kalimat, UAEBBY expand child support with 350 books at Emirates Humanitarian City

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Kalimat Foundation, led a joint visit by the foundation and the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) to Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

The visit formed part of a cultural and humanitarian initiative aimed at promoting reading, learning and creative expression among children living in humanitarian settings.

During the visit, Kalimat Foundation donated a portable library containing 100 books through its Pledge a Library initiative and distributed 50 copies of House of Wisdom to participating children. The donation follows an earlier contribution of 400 books, further expanding access to educational and cultural resources.

UAEBBY also donated 200 books through its Kan Yama Kan initiative, reflecting the organisations' shared commitment to improving children's access to books and learning opportunities.

The programme featured reading, art and creative activities for 50 children aged between six and 10, including a reading of Grandfather's Tarboosh, storytelling and a workshop in which children designed photo frames inspired by the story.

The visiting delegation included Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, Esraa Al Mulla, a member of the UAEBBY Advisory Council, and representatives of Kalimat Foundation. The delegation also toured the school's facilities and received a briefing on the educational and humanitarian services provided at Emirates Humanitarian City.

Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi said the integration of reading and knowledge into humanitarian work reflects a broader understanding of human development that extends beyond meeting essential needs to building capabilities, expanding opportunities and improving quality of life.

She stressed the importance of partnerships between institutions to strengthen the impact of cultural and humanitarian initiatives and create sustainable programmes that support communities.

Marwa Al Aqroubi said books provide children with opportunities to learn, express themselves and imagine a brighter future, adding that the Kan Yama Kan initiative seeks to ensure every child has access to knowledge and reading regardless of their circumstances.

The initiative highlighted the role of partnerships between cultural and humanitarian organisations in supporting children's learning, confidence and wellbeing through access to books, creativity and cultural engagement.