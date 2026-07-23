Dubai Health completes 12 cardiac surgeries, procedures as part of first edition of the 2026 Nabadat Campaign

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has completed 12 cardiac surgeries and procedures during the first edition of the 2026 Nabadat Campaign, providing specialised treatment for patients of different age groups with congenital heart defects and chronic heart conditions.

Led by Al Jalila Foundation in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, the campaign delivers cardiac catheterisation procedures, heart surgeries and comprehensive medical care at Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Children's Hospital.

Through its A'awen programme, Al Jalila Foundation continues to expand access to specialised cardiac care in support of Dubai Health's vision to advance health for humanity through the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving.

The first edition enabled patients at Dubai Hospital to undergo open-heart surgery and diagnostic and interventional cardiac catheterisation procedures, followed by comprehensive post-operative care.

A delegation from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment visited Dubai Hospital to check on patients' recovery. The delegation was welcomed by Dr Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr Omar Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital, Dr Obaid Mohammed Al Jassim, Consultant and Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Dubai Hospital and Medical Director of the Nabadat initiative, and Professor Zuhair Al Helis, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon and leader of the Nabadat medical team.

Dr Al Zarooni said the campaign reflects Dubai Health's Patient First promise by improving access to specialised care for patients with complex heart conditions. He added that the partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment demonstrates the impact of collaboration in expanding access to life-changing treatment.

Saleh Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, said supporting patients beyond their procedures reflects the organisation's humanitarian mission and commitment to healthcare initiatives that improve lives.

Dr Al Jassim said many of the cases were highly complex, with some patients having previously undergone multiple heart surgeries. He noted that multidisciplinary teams performed three to four procedures daily over one week, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in improving outcomes.

Professor Al Helis said each successful procedure gives patients and their families a new beginning, adding that the campaign's success reflects the expertise and close collaboration of multidisciplinary medical teams.