Federal Youth Authority launches 'National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef'

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Following directives from The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Federal Youth Authority launched the “National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef”, a comprehensive national programme for recent Emirati secondary school graduates.

The programme aims to equip and empower young Emirati men and women with the knowledge, future-ready skills and values needed to succeed in family, academic and professional life.

It also seeks to strengthen their ability to support the nation's development across their communities and priority national sectors, supporting the UAE's sustainable development agenda through partnerships with government entities, academic institutions and the private sector.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, "The UAE's journey has always been guided by the firm conviction that people are the foundation of our nation's progress, and that each generation has a responsibility to build on the achievements of those who came before it. Our youth are the nation's greatest asset. Through them, we safeguard our accomplishments and advance towards ever greater horizons of global leadership. The National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef reflects this enduring vision. It is designed to prepare and empower a generation that is firmly rooted in its values, confident in its capabilities, and ready to serve the nation, shape its future, build strong and stable families, and play an active role in a resilient and sustainable community."

Delivered over 11 months, the programme combines theoretical learning, specialised training, and practical field experience to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and values needed for the next stage of their lives. It serves as a bridge between secondary education and the next stage of life, whether higher education, employment or family life, as well as preparing

participants for academic, professional, and personal success while reinforcing the values of national identity and social responsibility. It advances the UAE's continued progress and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, “Our youth’s confidence in themselves begins within the family. When the values, trust, and confidence nurtured at home are reinforced by the opportunities and meaningful experiences provided by the nation, a capable and responsible generation emerges, one that is empowered to shape the UAE’s future and contribute to its continued progress. The National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef builds on this foundation by complementing the values instilled by families and translating them into a practical journey that opens new horizons for learning, while enabling young people to contribute to the prosperity of their families, their community, and their nation.”

The programme comprises three main pillars: Defence Protection, and Artificial intelligence; Health and Care; Sustainability and Vital Services.

Delivered through a journey of three main phases: Foundation Phase: to develop skills and strengthen national identity and Emirati values; Specialised and Applied Phase: to build knowledge and expertise related to the targeted sectors; Practical Training: to apply skills in real professional environments with partner entities.

Each track also includes a set of core knowledge and areas related to national development needs, including health sciences, food security, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, logistics, supply chain management, languages and mathematics.

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "With the launch of its first phase in September 2026, the National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef will provide recent secondary school graduates with a valuable opportunity to move beyond theory into practical application. Through immersive, hands-on experiences, participants will gain real-world exposure, develop an understanding of the needs of priority national sectors, and build the skills and confidence needed to make informed decisions about their future pathways. The programme will also empower them to make a meaningful impact on their families, community and the nation."

Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, said, "Preparing youth is no longer limited to academic education. It has become an integrated system linking knowledge with skill, values with experience, and learning with the requirements of the future. The National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef embodies this direction by uniting the efforts of educational institutions and their partners to prepare young people to keep pace with change, serve their nation, and contribute to priority national sectors with confidence and competence."

The programme's pilot phase will launch in September 2026 in collaboration with a range of government and semi-government entities, higher education institutions and private-sector partners.

It will provide participants with a blend of educational and practical experiences aligned with the UAE's national priorities and the evolving needs of key sectors.

Participants will benefit from a range of incentives, including a monthly allowance, practical training opportunities, accredited professional certificates, academic credit hours in accordance with approved regulations, as well as project support opportunities and future career paths for outstanding participants.

The Federal Youth Authority invited eligible applicants to explore the programme, including its tracks and enrolment requirements, through the official platform NRP.FYA.GOV.AE. Registration for the Programme's pilot phase will open on Thursday, 23rd July 2026 and close on Thursday, 30th July 2026.

The launch of the “National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef” reflects the UAE's continued commitment to investing in its youth, empowering them to contribute effectively to the development journey, and strengthening their readiness to contribute to the UAE's future prosperity and sustainable development.