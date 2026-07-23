National Programme for Developing Statistics to strengthen economic decision-making: Thani Al Zeyoudi

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the approval by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the National Programme for Developing Statistics reflects a forward-looking vision that places accurate and reliable data at the heart of economic decision-making.

He said updating national statistical methodologies in line with international best practices, including the United Nations System of National Accounts, will ensure more accurate measurement of the UAE economy, better reflecting its size, diversity and growth across sectors while providing a stronger evidence base for economic and trade policies.

Al Zeyoudi said the programme is particularly significant for foreign trade, logistics, supply chains, the digital economy and investment, noting that rapid structural changes in these sectors have outpaced conventional statistical frameworks, meaning their full contribution to GDP growth and national competitiveness has not always been captured.

He added that more comprehensive data on trade flows, supply chains, payments and investment projects will provide a clearer picture of the value generated by these sectors and support the development of more effective policies and initiatives to drive their growth.

The minister said the programme also strengthens cooperation between the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, local statistical centres and federal data providers, ensuring greater institutional integration and a shared commitment to improving data quality across government.

He added that the reforms will enhance the UAE's ability to monitor emerging economic trends, assess the impact of new initiatives in real time and support faster, more informed decision-making, reinforcing the country's position as one of the world's most competitive, open and data-driven economies.