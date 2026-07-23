UAE Archery Team to participate in Asian Archery Federation President's Cup in Bangladesh

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Archery Federation announced the national team's participation in the Asian Archery Federation President's International Cup in Bangladesh from 28th July to 2nd August, with a squad comprising six male and female athletes in the under-18 category.

In a statement, the Federation explained that a preparation and training camp will be held in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, as part of the team's preparations for participation in the championship.

The camp also forms part of preparations for the third edition of the 2026 West Asia Championship, which Fujairah will host from 15th to 22nd October, featuring men's and women's competitions in compound and recurve archery, as well as under-21 and under-18 categories.

Humaid Sabt Al Shamsi, Vice Chairman of the Federation's Board of Directors and Chairman of the National Teams Committee, affirmed the Federation's commitment to providing the best technical and training conditions to develop the national teams and prepare male and female athletes for upcoming competitions.

He noted that the first phase of the preparation programme was held through a closed selection camp in Dubai from 7th to 16th July, while the second phase is currently continuing in Sharjah from 19th July to 5th August.

Al Shamsi added that the preparation camps aim to raise the athletes' readiness and select the final squads that will represent the UAE at the 2026 West Asia Championship. He also noted that an overseas training camp will be held in Poland from 7th to 24th August, with the aim of enhancing physical and technical readiness.

He noted that the national team will participate in the West Asia Championship with a squad of 48 male and female athletes competing in the men's and women's categories and the under-21 and under-18 age groups, which requires ideal preparation and the selection of the best athletes in preparation for participation in the Asian Youth Championship, scheduled to be held in December 2026 in Khor Fakkan.