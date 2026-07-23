'Ghatareef' programme enhances Emirati youth's future readiness: Sultan Al Neyadi

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Federal Youth Authority, said the launch of the National Readiness Programme – Ghatareef, forms part of the UAE's efforts to prepare a generation of young people equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to keep pace with rapid global changes and strengthen their readiness to transition from general education to higher education and the labour market.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) today on the occasion of the programme's launch, Al Neyadi said "Ghatareef" targets both young men and women and aims to prepare them for the future through an 11-month programme comprising introductory phases, a seven-month academic programme, and practical training delivered in cooperation with the Federal Youth Authority's partners.

He explained that the programme is implemented under the umbrella of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, with the guidance and support of the UAE leadership, noting that its tracks have been designed in line with the requirements of the current stage and the country's development priorities.

Al Neyadi added that rapid economic and geopolitical transformations require equipping young people with the knowledge and skills needed to adapt to these changes while opening broader career and future opportunities. He stressed that the programme's primary objective is to expand young people's knowledge and enhance their preparedness for the future.

He noted that the Federal Youth Authority works continuously with its partners under the umbrella of The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council to develop programmes and initiatives. He added that the "Ghatareef" programme will undergo continuous evaluation to enable its content and tracks to be updated and further developed in line with emerging developments and the evolving needs of young people.