Etihad Airways, Air Peace sign interline agreement to expand connectivity across Nigeria, West Africa

LAGOS, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Air Peace, Nigeria's largest airline, have signed an interline agreement that connects the two carriers' networks, opening 20 destinations across Nigeria, West and Central Africa to Etihad's guests.

Under the agreement, Etihad guests will be able to travel on a single ticket beyond Lagos and Accra onto Air Peace's extensive network.

That includes major Nigerian cities such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu, Benin City, Owerri, Warri and Asaba, as well as regional destinations across West and Central Africa, among them Abidjan, Dakar, Banjul, Freetown, Monrovia, Conakry, Bamako, Douala and Libreville.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country and one of its largest economies, business between the two countries has accelerated since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in January 2026, and a fast-growing Nigerian community lives and works across the Emirates.

For Etihad, the partnership supports the African expansion announced in April, which includes a daily service between Abu Dhabi and Lagos. Once those flights begin, guests will be able to book journeys through Abu Dhabi and continue onward on Air Peace's network across Nigeria and West Africa.

Arik De, Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said, “Our ambitions in Africa are long term, and Nigeria sits at the centre of them. This agreement gives our guests access to one of the continent's most extensive domestic and regional networks. Partnerships like this are how we grow: with strong airlines that know their markets better than anyone.”

Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer, Air Peace, said, “Air Peace has always been about opening doors for Nigerian and West African travellers. Working with Etihad Airways extends that ambition, giving our customers convenient access to Abu Dhabi on Etihad's services once the new routes begin, while bringing Etihad's guests to the many destinations we serve across the region. We look forward to we lcoming travellers from both networks."