Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered Policy Development Programme

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s commitment to elevating public-sector leadership, the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has launched the AI-powered Policy Development Programme, a new executive capability-building initiative designed for Executive Directors and equivalent senior leaders with strategic and operational involvement in policy design, implementation and oversight.

To deliver the programme the DGE has partnered with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), a world-leading policy institute.

Through this AI-powered programme, executive-level professionals will develop advanced policy development skills that enhance policy quality and support the translation of knowledge into meaningful institutional impact.

By strengthening policy development capabilities across the public sector, the programme supports better decision-making, stronger implementation, more effective evaluation and more joined-up government, improving outcomes for citizens, residents and businesses.

Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Director-General of GovAcademy at DGE, said, “Our people are at the centre of government excellence. This programme reflects our commitment to investing in government leaders and empowering them to develop more effective and responsive policies, improving the quality of people-centred government services and strengthening public sector performance across Abu Dhabi.

“Through this pioneering programme, we aim to enhance government performance by building the skills, systems and capabilities needed for the future. It will equip leaders to turn strategy into action and measurable outcomes while advancing a connected, future-ready government ecosystem.”

Participants will develop practical skills to identify policy challenges, select appropriate policy tools, address implementation bottlenecks, engage stakeholders effectively, and apply international best practices and policy frameworks in ways that align with Abu Dhabi's vision and government priorities.

A core element of the programme is an intensive module in Singapore, offering participants international exposure and applied learning. Grounded in practical application, the module includes workshops, learning journeys, group projects, lectures and sessions with guest speakers.

It covers key areas including impact assessment, behavioural insights, policy communication, monitoring and evaluation, transformational governance, Smart Nation Singapore, and the application of artificial intelligence in government transformation.

The programme supports Abu Dhabi's efforts to build a government ecosystem that can anticipate future needs by developing agile, evidence-based services and policies that create meaningful and sustainable benefits for society.

It also enables leaders to adopt an anticipatory governance approach through the early identification of emerging challenges and stronger collaboration across an interconnected and effective government ecosystem.

The launch of the AI-powered programme reaffirms DGE's commitment to capability building and professional development across the Abu Dhabi Government while deepening a culture of continuous learning.

This will enable government leaders to keep pace with the Emirate's future ambitions and translate policy into lasting institutional impact.