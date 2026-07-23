11 financial institutions ready to issue Jaywan cards

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 11 financial institutions have completed preparations to issue "Jaywan" cards, the UAE's national card scheme operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The remaining banks, exchange houses and fintech companies will join the scheme in phases.

Jaywan aims to enhance the efficiency of the national payments ecosystem, develop the country's financial infrastructure, provide secure, fast and easy-to-use payment solutions, and deliver an advanced payment experience for individuals and businesses.

The financial institutions that have announced their readiness to issue Jaywan cards are First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB), Emirates NBD, Bank of Baroda, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Emirates Islamic, Mbank, Citi, Al Ansari Exchange and Botim Money.

Jaywan cards will be available in debit, prepaid and, soon, credit card formats.

The cards feature fast and easy payments, the highest security standards, wide acceptance locally and internationally, contactless payment support, usability both domestically and internationally, and exclusive benefits and offers.

They can be used for cash withdrawals at ATMs, in-store payments and online shopping. Digital wallet payments, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, will be introduced in a later phase.

Cardholders will also enjoy a range of premium benefits, including airport lounge access through Priority Pass, travel insurance, purchase protection, Jaywan Entertainer membership, Careem+ discounts, Reel Cinemas offers and airline benefits.

Jaywan also provides offers at more than 150 stores and service providers across the UAE, covering travel, hotels, shopping, entertainment, health and wellness, and dining.

For international use, Jaywan cards will be accepted in more than 100 countries as the rollout progresses.

The scheme incorporates the latest global security technologies, including EMV chip technology, contactless payment, PIN authentication and 3D Secure.