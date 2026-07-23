ADCB posts record H1 profit before tax of AED7.607 billion

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) announced record profit before tax of AED7.607 billion for the first half of this year, up 28 percent compared with the same period last year.

The bank also recorded profit before tax of AED3.826 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 26 percent year-on-year, marking its 20th consecutive quarter of profit growth.

Operating income rose by 12 percent during the first half to AED11.981 billion, while non-interest income increased by 22 percent to AED4.510 billion, accounting for 38 percent of total operating income, supported by higher fee, commission and trading income.

On the balance sheet, total assets increased to AED833 billion, up 16 percent compared with the same period last year and 8 percent since the beginning of the year. Net loans to customers rose to AED445 billion, an increase of 18 percent year-on-year and 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

Customer deposits also increased to AED527 billion, up 14 percent compared with the same period last year and 5 percent since the beginning of the year.

The bank recorded growth of AED42 billion in net loans to customers since the beginning of the year, reflecting strong economic activity and diverse opportunities across various sectors. It also continued to attract customer deposits at a steady pace, recording an increase of AED27 billion since the beginning of the year.

During the second quarter, the bank made tangible progress in implementing its artificial intelligence strategy by accelerating the integration of AI technologies across various business areas, including customer experience and operations, with the aim of improving productivity and service quality.

Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said the bank continued to deliver outstanding performance during the second quarter of 2026, supported by the strength of its fundamentals and the success of its strategy, in line with the pace of growth in the UAE economy and its ability to adapt amid recent regional developments.

He noted that the record profit before tax reflected the bank’s continued upward earnings trajectory over 20 consecutive quarters.

Eraiqat said that, during the second year of its five-year strategy, the bank continued to make tangible progress in its transformation towards a technology-led banking model by expanding the use of AI across all aspects of the business, from enhancing customer experience and workforce productivity to developing and improving the efficiency of operations, in addition to launching its new AI-enabled mobile banking application.

He affirmed that the continued momentum of the UAE economy and the broad investment and development opportunities it provides, alongside strategic investments in energy, transport, artificial intelligence, logistics, infrastructure and tourism, strengthen the bank’s ability to maintain growth and generate sustainable value for its customers and shareholders.

Deepak Khullar, Group Chief Financial Officer of ADCB, said the bank’s performance during the first half reflected the strength of its financial and operational fundamentals, supported by growth in lending activities, diversified income sources, disciplined cost management and a lower cost of risk.

He noted that lending and financing activities recorded strong performance, while customer deposits continued to register steady inflows, supporting the stability of the funding base and strengthening the resilience of the bank’s financial position.

Asset quality remained high, with the cost of risk declining to 38 basis points during the first half, compared with 69 basis points in the same period last year, a level better than the bank’s targets.