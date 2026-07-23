Tawazun strengthens international partnerships at Farnborough 2026 to advance defence enablement, technology localisation

LONDON, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), led by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun, concluded a working visit to the United Kingdom.

The programme included a series of meetings and site visits on the sidelines of Farnborough International Airshow 2026, aimed at broadening industrial and technological cooperation and building high-value partnerships that support the continued development of the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem.

The visit featured talks with the United Kingdom’s National Armaments Director, focusing on ways to strengthen the enduring UAE–UK defence partnership, align industrial priorities and explore opportunities for joint development that reinforce the defence industrial base of both countries.

Al Nuaimi also held meetings with representatives of several leading international companies and organisations, including MBDA, RTX, BAE Systems, the UK Defence Solutions Centre and Enterprise Gateway.

The discussions explored opportunities for cooperation across advanced defence technologies, air-defence systems, and research and development.

They also addressed knowledge transfer, national talent development, and the localisation of priority technologies and supply chains, contributing to a more resilient and future-ready defence and security ecosystem in the UAE.

Khalifa Ayada Al Hameli, Executive Director, Strategy and Executive Affairs at Tawazun, said, “Our participation in Farnborough International Airshow reflects the UAE’s long-standing approach to building high-value international partnerships grounded in the exchange of knowledge and expertise, talent development, and the localisation of technologies and supply chains. These efforts enhance national capabilities and support the long-term sustainability of the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem.”

He added, “At Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, we focus on translating opportunities for cooperation into practical, value-adding partnerships. Our aim is to contribute to the development of an advanced national industrial base, support innovation and research and development, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a trusted and active partner within the global defence industry.”

The visit reflects Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement’s role as a national enabler of the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem.

Through high-value partnerships, stronger local content, and the transfer of knowledge and technology, the Council continues to support the development of a resilient and sustainable national defence industrial base that advances the UAE’s strategic priorities.