RTA achieves advanced level under Deloitte High-Impact Maturity Model

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a significant new achievement in human capital management, after attaining the “Advanced” level in human resources practices and applications under the Deloitte High-Impact Maturity Model — one of the world’s leading frameworks for measuring the maturity and efficiency of human resources functions.

The achievement reflects RTA’s commitment to adopting global best practices and strengthening its institutional readiness to meet future requirements.

The assessment covered six key dimensions, comprising 22 sub-components, including leadership in HR practices, management of stakeholder expectations, talent management and development, strategic HR roles and responsibilities, policies and processes, and digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The Deloitte High-Impact Maturity Model is based on five key levels of organisational maturity, starting from the foundational level through to leadership and excellence.

It measures the extent to which human resources practices are integrated with strategic objectives and organisational outcomes, ensuring the development of a sustainable HR ecosystem that delivers added value to the organisation and its stakeholders.

This achievement further confirms RTA’s success in building an integrated human capital management ecosystem founded on innovation, agility, governance, and investment in national talent. It contributes to enhancing organisational productivity, improving the employee experience, empowering leaders, supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and reinforcing Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live and work.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said, “RTA’s attainment of this advanced level is not an end in itself, but a new milestone in its journey of continuous development. It is also a clear message that investing in people is the most sustainable investment and the one with the greatest impact on achieving institutional excellence.”

She added, “We are working to build a smarter human resources ecosystem powered by data, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. This will enhance the quality of decision-making, strengthen talent readiness, enable leaders to anticipate future needs, and ensure sustainable organisational performance in line with global best practices.”

Athari affirmed that RTA views human resources as a strategic partner in achieving corporate transformation, not merely an operational function.

She noted that the next phase will focus on accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across various HR practices, strengthening a culture of continuous learning, building future-ready skills, and developing leaders in line with the rapid changes shaping the workplace.

This achievement embodies RTA’s vision to be among the world’s leading government entities in human capital management and development.

It reflects RTA’s commitment to adopting international best practices, investing in national talent, fostering innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and harnessing artificial intelligence to shape the future of work, in support of Dubai’s vision and global ambitions.